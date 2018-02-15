Mountain Valley News

Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-38
IN RE: The Estate of
James Matthew Noojin,
deceased
Administrator’s Notice
To File Claims
Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Amanda Kay Noojin, as Administrator of the Estate of James Matthew Noojin, deceased, on the 8th day of February, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Probate Judge.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Amanda Kay Noojin,
Administrator
of the Estate of
James Matthew Noojin, deceased
Publish: February 15, February 22 and March 1, 2018.