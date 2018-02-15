Mountain Valley News

    IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2018-38

    IN RE: The Estate of
    James Matthew Noojin,
    deceased

    Administrator’s Notice
    To File Claims

    Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Amanda Kay Noojin, as Administrator of the Estate of James Matthew Noojin, deceased, on the 8th day of February, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Probate Judge.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

    Amanda Kay Noojin,
    Administrator
    of the Estate of
    James Matthew Noojin, deceased

    Publish: February 15, February 22 and March 1, 2018.

