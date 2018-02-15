Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-38

IN RE: The Estate of

James Matthew Noojin,

deceased

Administrator’s Notice

To File Claims

Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Amanda Kay Noojin, as Administrator of the Estate of James Matthew Noojin, deceased, on the 8th day of February, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Probate Judge.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Amanda Kay Noojin,

Administrator

of the Estate of

James Matthew Noojin, deceased

Publish: February 15, February 22 and March 1, 2018.