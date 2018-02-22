Mountain Valley News

Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2016-277
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Dena Veal,
a/k/a Dena Veal Lofurno,
deceased
Notice Of Hearing
On Petition For
Final Settlement
A hearing has been set before this Court on the 20th day of March, 2018, at 10:00 o’clock a.m., on the Petition for Final Settlement filed by Patricia Taylor and John Mark Taylor, as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Dena Veal, a/k/a Dena Veal Lofurno. Any party interested may appear.
Ronnie Osborn,
Probate Judge
Publish: February 22, March 1 and March 8, 2018.
