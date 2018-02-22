IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2016-277

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Dena Veal,

a/k/a Dena Veal Lofurno,

deceased

Notice Of Hearing

On Petition For

Final Settlement

A hearing has been set before this Court on the 20th day of March, 2018, at 10:00 o’clock a.m., on the Petition for Final Settlement filed by Patricia Taylor and John Mark Taylor, as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Dena Veal, a/k/a Dena Veal Lofurno. Any party interested may appear.

Ronnie Osborn,

Probate Judge

Publish: February 22, March 1 and March 8, 2018.

Mountain Valley News