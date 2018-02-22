Mountain Valley News

    IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2016-277

    In The Matter of
    The Estate of
    Dena Veal,
    a/k/a Dena Veal Lofurno,
    deceased

    Notice Of Hearing
    On Petition For
    Final Settlement

    A hearing has been set before this Court on the 20th day of March, 2018, at 10:00 o’clock a.m., on the Petition for Final Settlement filed by Patricia Taylor and John Mark Taylor, as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Dena Veal, a/k/a Dena Veal Lofurno. Any party interested may appear.

    Ronnie Osborn,
    Probate Judge

    Publish: February 22, March 1 and March 8, 2018.

