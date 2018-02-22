Mountain Valley News

News from all around Northeast Alabama!

    • Classifieds

    Probate

    Mountain Valley News Leave a Comment on Probate

    IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB

    CASE NO: 2018-51

    In The Matter of
    The Estate of
    Evelyn Willene Spillman Maxwell,
    deceased

    Notice To File Claims

    Letters of Testamentary on the Estate of Evelyn Willene Spillman Maxwell, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 14th day of February, 2018, by Ronnie Osborn, Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the Estate of Evelyn Willene Spillman Maxwell are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

    Patricia Maxwell Murdock

    Publish: February 22, March 1 and March 8, 2018.

    Mountain Valley News

    LEAVE A RESPONSE

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

    Mountain Valley News
    View all posts

    You Might Also Like