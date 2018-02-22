IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB

CASE NO: 2018-51

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Evelyn Willene Spillman Maxwell,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Testamentary on the Estate of Evelyn Willene Spillman Maxwell, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 14th day of February, 2018, by Ronnie Osborn, Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the Estate of Evelyn Willene Spillman Maxwell are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Patricia Maxwell Murdock

Publish: February 22, March 1 and March 8, 2018.

Mountain Valley News