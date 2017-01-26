IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2016-278
In Regard: The Estate of
Johnnie Ray Fallin,
deceased
Executor’s Notice To File Claims
Letters of Testamentary on the Estate of Johnnie Ray Fallin, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 18th day of January, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said DeKalb County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
/s/Virginia Fallin Teague
/s/Kathy Fallin
/s/Sheila Fallin Holmes
Publish: January 26, 2017; February 2, 2017 and February 9, 2017.