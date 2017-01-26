IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2016-278

In Regard: The Estate of

Johnnie Ray Fallin,

deceased

Executor’s Notice To File Claims

Letters of Testamentary on the Estate of Johnnie Ray Fallin, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 18th day of January, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/Virginia Fallin Teague

/s/Kathy Fallin

/s/Sheila Fallin Holmes

Publish: January 26, 2017; February 2, 2017 and February 9, 2017.