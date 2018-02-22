Mountain Valley News

    Probate

    IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2018-50

    IN RE: The Estate of
    Ruth K. Kuykendall,
    deceased

    Notice To File Claims

    Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Leonard Kirby Kuykendall and Lucia Ruth Kuykendall, Personal Representatives on the 13th day of February, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Proabte Court of DeKalb County.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

    Leonard Kirby Kuykendall and Lucia Ruth Kuykendall, Personal Representatives

    Publish: February 22, March 1 and March 8, 2018.

