IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-48

IN RE: The Estate of

Jerry Augustus Nabors,

deceased

Notice To Creditors

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Tammy D. Mountain, Executrix of the Estate of Jerry Augustus Nabors, deceased, on the 26th day of January, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate.

Notice Is Hereby given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Tammy D. Mountain,

Executrix

of the Estate of

Jerry Augustus Nabors,

deceased

Publish: February 22, March 1 and March 8, 2018.

Mountain Valley News