Mountain Valley News

News from all around Northeast Alabama!

    • Classifieds

    Probate

    Mountain Valley News Leave a Comment on Probate

    IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2018-48

    IN RE: The Estate of
    Jerry Augustus Nabors,
    deceased

    Notice To Creditors

    Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Tammy D. Mountain, Executrix of the Estate of Jerry Augustus Nabors, deceased, on the 26th day of January, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate.
    Notice Is Hereby given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

    Tammy D. Mountain,
    Executrix
    of the Estate of
    Jerry Augustus Nabors,
    deceased

    Publish: February 22, March 1 and March 8, 2018.

    Mountain Valley News

    LEAVE A RESPONSE

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

    Mountain Valley News
    View all posts

    You Might Also Like