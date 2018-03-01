Mountain Valley News

Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-229
IN RE: Estate of
Marion Blane Cox, Sr.,
deceased
Notice Of Appointment
To Be Published By
Personal Representative
Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Marion Blane Cox, Jr., Personal Representative, on the 21st day of February, 2018 by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within six months after the grant of letters or within five months from the first publication of this notice, whichever is the later to occur, or the same will be barred.
Dated the 21st day of February, 2018
Marion Blane Cox, Jr.
Personal Representative
of the estate of
Marion Blane Cox, Sr.
deceased
Publish: March 1, 8 & 15, 2018