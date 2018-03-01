Mountain Valley News

    IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2017-229

    IN RE: Estate of
    Marion Blane Cox, Sr.,
    deceased

    Notice Of Appointment
    To Be Published By
    Personal Representative

    Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Marion Blane Cox, Jr., Personal Representative, on the 21st day of February, 2018 by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within six months after the grant of letters or within five months from the first publication of this notice, whichever is the later to occur, or the same will be barred.
    Dated the 21st day of February, 2018

    Marion Blane Cox, Jr.
    Personal Representative
    of the estate of
    Marion Blane Cox, Sr.
    deceased

    Publish: March 1, 8 & 15, 2018

