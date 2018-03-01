Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-229

IN RE: Estate of

Marion Blane Cox, Sr.,

deceased

Notice Of Appointment

To Be Published By

Personal Representative

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Marion Blane Cox, Jr., Personal Representative, on the 21st day of February, 2018 by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within six months after the grant of letters or within five months from the first publication of this notice, whichever is the later to occur, or the same will be barred.

Dated the 21st day of February, 2018

Marion Blane Cox, Jr.

Personal Representative

of the estate of

Marion Blane Cox, Sr.

deceased

Publish: March 1, 8 & 15, 2018