Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-68
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Raymond Wayne Prevatt,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters of Administration of the Estate of Raymond Wayne Prevatt, deceased, having been granted to Vivian Prevatt, Personal Representative, on the 22nd day of February, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.
Vivian Prevatt,
Personal Representative
Terry Gillis, LLC
Attorney
for Personal Representative
204 4th Street SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967
Publish: March 1, March 8 and March 15, 2018
Mountain Valley News