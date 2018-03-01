Mountain Valley News

    IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2018-68

    In The Matter of
    The Estate of
    Raymond Wayne Prevatt,
    deceased

    Notice To File Claims

    Letters of Administration of the Estate of Raymond Wayne Prevatt, deceased, having been granted to Vivian Prevatt, Personal Representative, on the 22nd day of February, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

    Vivian Prevatt,
    Personal Representative

    Terry Gillis, LLC
    Attorney
    for Personal Representative
    204 4th Street SW
    Fort Payne, AL 35967

    Publish: March 1, March 8 and March 15, 2018

