IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-68

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Raymond Wayne Prevatt,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Administration of the Estate of Raymond Wayne Prevatt, deceased, having been granted to Vivian Prevatt, Personal Representative, on the 22nd day of February, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Vivian Prevatt,

Personal Representative

Terry Gillis, LLC

Attorney

for Personal Representative

204 4th Street SW

Fort Payne, AL 35967

Publish: March 1, March 8 and March 15, 2018

Mountain Valley News