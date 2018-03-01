Mountain Valley News

    IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2018-61

    In The Matter of
    The Estate of
    Betty Sue Formby,
    deceased

    Notice To File Claims

    Letters Testamentary as Personal Representative of the WILL of Betty Sue Formby, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 22nd day of February, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

    William David Formby, Jr.,
    Personal Representative

    Terry Gillis, LLC
    Attorney for Petitioner
    204 4th Street SW
    Fort Payne, AL 35967

    Publish: March 1, March 8 and March 15, 2018.

