Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA CASE NO: 2018-34

IN RE: The Estate of

Michael Charles Hodges, Sr.,

deceased

Notice

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Devourah Kay Hodges, as Executrix of the Estate of Michael Charles Hodges, Sr., deceased, on the 20th day of February, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Devourah Kay Hodges,

Executrix of the Estate of

Michael Charles Hodges, Sr., deceased

Publish: March 1, 8 and 15, 2018.