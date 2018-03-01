IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-67

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Martha Frances Hash,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary as Personal Representative of the WILL of Martha Frances Hash, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 22nd day of February, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Martha Frances Baker,

Personal Representative

Terry Gillis, LLC

Attorney for Petitioner

204 4th Street SW

Fort Payne, AL 35967

Publish: March 1, March 8 and March 15, 2018.

Mountain Valley News