Mountain Valley News

    Probate

    IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2018-66

    IN RE: The Matter of
    The Estate of
    Nelson Lee Bailey,
    deceased

    Notice To File Claims

    Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Shannon Bailey Wells and Sharon Bailey, Co-Administrators, on the 27th day of February, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

    Ronnie Osborn,
    Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama

    Publish: March 8, March 15 and March 22, 2018.

