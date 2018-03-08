Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-66

IN RE: The Matter of

The Estate of

Nelson Lee Bailey,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Shannon Bailey Wells and Sharon Bailey, Co-Administrators, on the 27th day of February, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Ronnie Osborn,

Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama

Publish: March 8, March 15 and March 22, 2018.