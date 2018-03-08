Mountain Valley News

    IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB

    CASE NO: 2018-70

    In The Matter of
    The Estate of
    Ernest Carlie Adkins,
    deceased

    Notice To File Claims

    Letters of Testamentary on the estate of Ernest Carlie Adkins, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 27th day of February, 2018 by Ronnie Osborn, Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the estate of Ernest Carlie Adkins are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

    Michael Odom

    Publish: March 8, March 15 and March 22, 2018.

