Mountain Valley News

Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB
CASE NO: 2018-70
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Ernest Carlie Adkins,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters of Testamentary on the estate of Ernest Carlie Adkins, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 27th day of February, 2018 by Ronnie Osborn, Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the estate of Ernest Carlie Adkins are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Michael Odom
Publish: March 8, March 15 and March 22, 2018.