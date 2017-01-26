IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2016-299
IN RE: The Estate of
Katherine B. Williams,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Shem H. Lofland, Personal Representative on the 19th day of January, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Shem H. Lofland
Personal Representative
Publish: Janaury 26, 2017; February 2, 2017 and February 9, 2017.
Mountain Valley News