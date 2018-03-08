Mountain Valley News

Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-74
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Marzee G. Etheridge,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary as Personal Representative of the WILL of Marzee G. Etheridge, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 27th day of February, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Kathy Tidmore,
Personal Representative
Publish: March 8, March 15 and March 22, 2018.