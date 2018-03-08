Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-74

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Marzee G. Etheridge,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary as Personal Representative of the WILL of Marzee G. Etheridge, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 27th day of February, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Kathy Tidmore,

Personal Representative

Publish: March 8, March 15 and March 22, 2018.