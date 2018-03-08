Mountain Valley News

Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-73
IN RE: The Matter of
The Estate of
Sammy Lee McDaniel,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary of the Estate of Sammy Lee McDaniel, deceased, having been granted to Gladys Faye Henderson, Executrix on the 27th day of February, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Ronnie Osborn
Probate Judge of DeKalb County,
Alabama
Publish: March 8, March 15 & March 22, 2018.