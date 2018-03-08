Mountain Valley News

Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-62
IN RE: The Estate of
Margaret Sue Bailey,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Administration of said deceased, having been granted to Billy Bailey, Personal Representative, on the 21st day of February, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Billy Bailey
Personal Representative
Publish: March 8, March 15 & March 22, 2018.