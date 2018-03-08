Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2014-40
In The Matter of
The Estate of:
Michael L. Jenkins
Notice Of Day Set
For Hearing On
Petition To Sell Real And Personal Property
TO:
Vicki Jenkins
Gadsden, AL
Cindy Osborne
Address Unknown
Judy Pledger Tallent
Address Unknown
Lona Jane Burgin
Winder, GA
Teresa Littlee
Winder, GA
Sheila Purvis
Winder, GA
Steven Blackwell
Gadsden, AL
Wendy Blackwell
Gadsden, AL
You will please take notice that on the 6th day of March, 2018, a petition to sell certain real and personal property belonging to Michael L. Jenkins at the the time of his death was filed in my office by the personal representative and that the 10th day of April, 2018, at 10:30 o’clock a.m. was appointed a day for hearing thereof, at which time you can appear and contest the same, if you see proper.
Given under my hand, this 6th day of March, 2018.
/s/ Ronnie Osborn
Judge of Probate
Publish: March 8, March 15 & March 22, 2018.
Mountain Valley News