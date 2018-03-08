IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2014-40

In The Matter of

The Estate of:

Michael L. Jenkins

Notice Of Day Set

For Hearing On

Petition To Sell Real And Personal Property

TO:

Vicki Jenkins

Gadsden, AL

Cindy Osborne

Address Unknown

Judy Pledger Tallent

Address Unknown

Lona Jane Burgin

Winder, GA

Teresa Littlee

Winder, GA

Sheila Purvis

Winder, GA

Steven Blackwell

Gadsden, AL

Wendy Blackwell

Gadsden, AL

You will please take notice that on the 6th day of March, 2018, a petition to sell certain real and personal property belonging to Michael L. Jenkins at the the time of his death was filed in my office by the personal representative and that the 10th day of April, 2018, at 10:30 o’clock a.m. was appointed a day for hearing thereof, at which time you can appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Given under my hand, this 6th day of March, 2018.

/s/ Ronnie Osborn

Judge of Probate

Publish: March 8, March 15 & March 22, 2018.

Mountain Valley News