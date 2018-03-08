Mountain Valley News

    IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2014-40

    In The Matter of
    The Estate of:
    Michael L. Jenkins

    Notice Of Day Set
    For Hearing On
    Petition To Sell Real And Personal Property

    TO:
    Vicki Jenkins
    Gadsden, AL

    Cindy Osborne
    Address Unknown

    Judy Pledger Tallent
    Address Unknown

    Lona Jane Burgin
    Winder, GA

    Teresa Littlee
    Winder, GA

    Sheila Purvis
    Winder, GA

    Steven Blackwell
    Gadsden, AL

    Wendy Blackwell
    Gadsden, AL

    You will please take notice that on the 6th day of March, 2018, a petition to sell certain real and personal property belonging to Michael L. Jenkins at the the time of his death was filed in my office by the personal representative and that the 10th day of April, 2018, at 10:30 o’clock a.m. was appointed a day for hearing thereof, at which time you can appear and contest the same, if you see proper.
    Given under my hand, this 6th day of March, 2018.

    /s/ Ronnie Osborn
    Judge of Probate

    Publish: March 8, March 15 & March 22, 2018.
