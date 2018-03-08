Mountain Valley News

    IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2017-323

    IN RE: The Estate of
    Norma Jean Wooten,
    deceased

    Notice To Creditors

    Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Sandy Marie Case, as Executor of the Estate of Norma Jean Wooten, deceased, on the 28th day of February, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all person having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

    Sandy Marie Case

    Publish: March 8, March 15 and March 22, 2018.

