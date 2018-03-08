Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-323

IN RE: The Estate of

Norma Jean Wooten,

deceased

Notice To Creditors

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Sandy Marie Case, as Executor of the Estate of Norma Jean Wooten, deceased, on the 28th day of February, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all person having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Sandy Marie Case

Publish: March 8, March 15 and March 22, 2018.