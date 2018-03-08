Mountain Valley News

Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-323
IN RE: The Estate of
Norma Jean Wooten,
deceased
Notice To Creditors
Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Sandy Marie Case, as Executor of the Estate of Norma Jean Wooten, deceased, on the 28th day of February, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all person having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Sandy Marie Case
Publish: March 8, March 15 and March 22, 2018.