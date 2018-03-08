Mountain Valley News

News from all around Northeast Alabama!

    • Classifieds

    Probate

    Mountain Valley News Leave a Comment on Probate

    IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2018-36

    In The Matter of
    The Estate of
    John Dennis Hughes,
    deceased

    Administratrix’s Notice
    To File Claims

    Letters Testamentary as Administratrix of the Estate of John Dennis Hughes, deceased, having been granted unto the undersigned on the 18th day of January, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
    Notice is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

    Cynthia Hughes Stansell,
    Administratrix

    Publish: March 8, March 15 & March 22, 2018.

    Mountain Valley News

    LEAVE A RESPONSE

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

    Mountain Valley News
    View all posts

    You Might Also Like