IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-36

In The Matter of

The Estate of

John Dennis Hughes,

deceased

Administratrix’s Notice

To File Claims

Letters Testamentary as Administratrix of the Estate of John Dennis Hughes, deceased, having been granted unto the undersigned on the 18th day of January, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Cynthia Hughes Stansell,

Administratrix

Publish: March 8, March 15 & March 22, 2018.

Mountain Valley News