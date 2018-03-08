Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-36
In The Matter of
The Estate of
John Dennis Hughes,
deceased
Administratrix’s Notice
To File Claims
Letters Testamentary as Administratrix of the Estate of John Dennis Hughes, deceased, having been granted unto the undersigned on the 18th day of January, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.
Cynthia Hughes Stansell,
Administratrix
Publish: March 8, March 15 & March 22, 2018.
Mountain Valley News