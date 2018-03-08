IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-75

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Glenn Jolley, a/k/a

Amos Glenn Jolley,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Administration of the estate of Glenn Jolley, a/k/a Amos Glenn Jolley, deceased, having been granted to Phyllis Jolley, Personal Representative, on the 27th day of February, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Phyllis Jolley

Personal Representative

Terry Gillis, LLC

Attorney for

Personal Representative

204 4th Street, SW

Fort Payne, AL 35967

Publish: March 8, March 15 & March 22, 2018.

Mountain Valley News