Mountain Valley News

    Probate

    Probate

    IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2018-75

    In The Matter of
    The Estate of
    Glenn Jolley, a/k/a
    Amos Glenn Jolley,
    deceased

    Notice To File Claims

    Letters of Administration of the estate of Glenn Jolley, a/k/a Amos Glenn Jolley, deceased, having been granted to Phyllis Jolley, Personal Representative, on the 27th day of February, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

    Phyllis Jolley
    Personal Representative

    Terry Gillis, LLC
    Attorney for
    Personal Representative
    204 4th Street, SW
    Fort Payne, AL 35967

    Publish: March 8, March 15 & March 22, 2018.

