Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-75
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Glenn Jolley, a/k/a
Amos Glenn Jolley,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters of Administration of the estate of Glenn Jolley, a/k/a Amos Glenn Jolley, deceased, having been granted to Phyllis Jolley, Personal Representative, on the 27th day of February, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.
Phyllis Jolley
Personal Representative
Terry Gillis, LLC
Attorney for
Personal Representative
204 4th Street, SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967
Publish: March 8, March 15 & March 22, 2018.
Mountain Valley News