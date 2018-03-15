Mountain Valley News

Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-77
In The Matter of
The Estate of
James A. Belland,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary as Personal Representative of the WILL of James A. Belland, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 5th day of March, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Edgar Belland
Personal Representative
Terry Gillis, LLC
Attorney for Petitioner
204 4th Street SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967
Publish: March 15, March 22 and March 29, 2018.