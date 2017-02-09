IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-28

IN RE: The Estate of

Melva J. Brewer,

deceased

Notice Of Appointment

To Be Published by

Personal Representative

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Kenneth Brewer, Personal Representative on the 3rd day of February, 2017 by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby requied to present the same within six months after the grant of letters or within five months from the first publication of this notice, whichever is the later to occur, or the same will be barred.

Dated the 3rd day of February, 2017.

Kenneth Brewer

Personal Representative

Publish: February 9, 16 and 23, 2017.