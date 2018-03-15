Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-23

In The Matter of

The Estate of

John David Harvell,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary as Personal Representative of the WILL of John David Harvell, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 5th day of March, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Terry Glenn Harvell,

Personal Representative

Terry Gillis, LLC

Attorney for Personal Representative

204 4th Street SW

Fort Payne, AL 35967

Publish: March 15, March 22 and March 29, 2018.