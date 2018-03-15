Mountain Valley News

News from all around Northeast Alabama!

    • Classifieds

    Probate

    Mountain Valley News Leave a Comment on Probate

    IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2017-302

    IN RE: The Estate of
    Jacob Tyler Graham,
    deceased

    Order And Notice
    Of Publication

    Destiny Graham, having filed a Petition for Summary Distribution of Small Estate as to said decedent’s estate pursuant to Code of Alabama, 1975, §43-2-691-et seq, and it appearing to the Court that said petition is in proper form, it is,
    Ordered, Adjudged And Decreed By The Court As Follows:
    1. That the Mountain Valley News publish this notice once a week for three consecutive weeks, and thereafter file with the Court a copy of the notice so published and an affidavit of publication.
    2. That said petition is hereby set for hearing on the 18th day of April, 2018 at 11:15 o’clock.

    Done this 26th day of January, 2018.

    Ronnie Osborn
    Probate Judge

    Publish: March 15, March 22 and March 29, 2018.

    LEAVE A RESPONSE

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

    Mountain Valley News
    View all posts

    You Might Also Like