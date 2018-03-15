IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-302

IN RE: The Estate of

Jacob Tyler Graham,

deceased

Order And Notice

Of Publication

Destiny Graham, having filed a Petition for Summary Distribution of Small Estate as to said decedent’s estate pursuant to Code of Alabama, 1975, §43-2-691-et seq, and it appearing to the Court that said petition is in proper form, it is,

Ordered, Adjudged And Decreed By The Court As Follows:

1. That the Mountain Valley News publish this notice once a week for three consecutive weeks, and thereafter file with the Court a copy of the notice so published and an affidavit of publication.

2. That said petition is hereby set for hearing on the 18th day of April, 2018 at 11:15 o’clock.

Done this 26th day of January, 2018.

Ronnie Osborn

Probate Judge

Publish: March 15, March 22 and March 29, 2018.