Mountain Valley News

Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB
CASE NO: 2018-043
In The Matter of the
Last Will and
Testament of
Aline Overton Hulsey,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Aline Overton Hulsey, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 8th day of March, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all parties having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
/s/ James Overton
Executor
Publish: March 15, 22 & 29, 2018