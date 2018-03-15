Mountain Valley News

    IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB

    CASE NO: 2018-043

    In The Matter of the
    Last Will and
    Testament of
    Aline Overton Hulsey,
    deceased

    Notice To File Claims

    Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Aline Overton Hulsey, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 8th day of March, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all parties having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

    /s/ James Overton
    Executor

    Publish: March 15, 22 & 29, 2018

