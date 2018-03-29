Mountain Valley News

    IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY

    CASE NO: 2018-105

    IN RE: The Estate of
    Kenneth Clark Windom,
    deceased

    Notice Of The Filing
    Of Petition For
    Summary Distribution

    Notice is hereby given of the filing of a petition for summary distribution (pursuant to the Alabama Small Estates Act as codified in Alabama Code Section 43-2-692) of the estate of Kenneth Clark Windom by Beverly Jean Windom.
    This the 22nd day of March, 2018.

    Beverly Jean Windom
    William Dean, Petitioner

    Publish: March 29, 2018

