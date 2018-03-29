Mountain Valley News

Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY
CASE NO: 2018-105
IN RE: The Estate of
Kenneth Clark Windom,
deceased
Notice Of The Filing
Of Petition For
Summary Distribution
Notice is hereby given of the filing of a petition for summary distribution (pursuant to the Alabama Small Estates Act as codified in Alabama Code Section 43-2-692) of the estate of Kenneth Clark Windom by Beverly Jean Windom.
This the 22nd day of March, 2018.
Beverly Jean Windom
William Dean, Petitioner
Publish: March 29, 2018