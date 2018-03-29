Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY

CASE NO: 2018-105

IN RE: The Estate of

Kenneth Clark Windom,

deceased

Notice Of The Filing

Of Petition For

Summary Distribution

Notice is hereby given of the filing of a petition for summary distribution (pursuant to the Alabama Small Estates Act as codified in Alabama Code Section 43-2-692) of the estate of Kenneth Clark Windom by Beverly Jean Windom.

This the 22nd day of March, 2018.

Beverly Jean Windom

William Dean, Petitioner

Publish: March 29, 2018