Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY

CASE NO: 2018-103

IN RE: The Estate of

Grayson Hollis Mays,

deceased

Personal Representative’s

Notice To File Claims

In the Matter of the Estate of Grayson Hollis Mays, deceased.

Letters Testamentary as Personal Representatives of the WILL of Grayson Hollis Mays, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 23 day of March, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Patrick Mays,

Personal Representative

Publish: March 29, April 5 and April 12, 2018.