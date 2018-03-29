IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2015-109

IN RE: The Estate of

Wayne Hardman,

deceased

Notice

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Sandra Carr, as Executrix of the Estate of Wayne Hardman, deceased, on the 22nd day of January, 2016, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Sandra Carr,

Executrix

of the Estate of

Wayne Hardman,

deceased

Publish: March 29, April 5 and April 12, 2018

Mountain Valley News