Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2015-109
IN RE: The Estate of
Wayne Hardman,
deceased
Notice
Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Sandra Carr, as Executrix of the Estate of Wayne Hardman, deceased, on the 22nd day of January, 2016, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Sandra Carr,
Executrix
of the Estate of
Wayne Hardman,
deceased
Publish: March 29, April 5 and April 12, 2018
Mountain Valley News