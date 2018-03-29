Mountain Valley News

Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-96
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Larry Douglas Cruse,
deceased
Personal Representative’s
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Larry Douglas Cruze, deceased, having been granted to Carol King on the 19 day of March, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Norma M. Wells (CHA080), Attorney
for Carol King, the Personal Representative of the Estate of Larry Douglas Cruse
1640 Blount Avenue
Guntersville, AL 35976
(256)486-3407
Publish: March 29, April 5 & April 12, 2018.