Mountain Valley News

    Probate

    Probate

    IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2018-96

    In The Matter of
    The Estate of
    Larry Douglas Cruse,
    deceased

    Personal Representative’s
    Notice To File Claims

    Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Larry Douglas Cruze, deceased, having been granted to Carol King on the 19 day of March, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

    Norma M. Wells (CHA080), Attorney
    for Carol King, the Personal Representative of the Estate of Larry Douglas Cruse
    1640 Blount Avenue
    Guntersville, AL 35976
    (256)486-3407

    Publish: March 29, April 5 & April 12, 2018.

