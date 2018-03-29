Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-96

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Larry Douglas Cruse,

deceased

Personal Representative’s

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Larry Douglas Cruze, deceased, having been granted to Carol King on the 19 day of March, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Norma M. Wells (CHA080), Attorney

for Carol King, the Personal Representative of the Estate of Larry Douglas Cruse

1640 Blount Avenue

Guntersville, AL 35976

(256)486-3407

Publish: March 29, April 5 & April 12, 2018.