Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-100

IN RE: The Estate of

Viola Mae Borders

Notice To File Claims

A petition for summary distribution under Ala. Code §43-2-693 (1975) having been granted to the undersigned on the 23 day of March, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

This the 23 day of March, 2018.

Karen D. Waldon,

as Power of Attorney for Petitioner, James Ralph Borders

Publish: March 29, 2018.