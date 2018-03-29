Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY

CASE NO: 2018-95, 2018

Petition To Change Name

Notice Of Petition To Change Name

Notice to:

Brian Keith Humphey, father of B.K.H.J.,

address unknown

Please take notice that a Petition to Change Name in the above-styled matter has been filed in said Court by Florence Leger, Petitioner and that the 1st day of May, 2018 at 9:30 o’clock a.m. has been set for hearing on the same at the DeKalb County Probate Court in Fort Payne, Alabama.

Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with counsel for said Petitioner, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the said Probate Court.

Dana Grimes

Attorney for Petitioners

P.O. Box 680988

Fort Payne, Alabama 35968

Publish: March 29, April 5, April 12 and April 19, 2018.