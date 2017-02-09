IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB
CASE NO: 2017-21
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Troy Wayne McBrayer, deceased
Notice Of Appointment
To Be Published By
Personal Representative (Administrator)
Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to James E. McBrayer, Personal Representative on the 1st day of February, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within six months after the grant of letters, or within five months from the date of the first publication of this notice, whichever is the later to occur, or the same will be barred.
Witness my hand this 1st day of February, 2017.
Ronnie Osborn
Judge of Probate
Publish: February 9, February 16 and
February 23, 2017.