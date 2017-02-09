IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB

CASE NO: 2017-21

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Troy Wayne McBrayer, deceased

Notice Of Appointment

To Be Published By

Personal Representative (Administrator)

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to James E. McBrayer, Personal Representative on the 1st day of February, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within six months after the grant of letters, or within five months from the date of the first publication of this notice, whichever is the later to occur, or the same will be barred.

Witness my hand this 1st day of February, 2017.

Ronnie Osborn

Judge of Probate

Publish: February 9, February 16 and

February 23, 2017.