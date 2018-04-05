Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-110

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Frankie Sue Spence,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary as Personal Representative of the WILL of Frankie Sue Spence, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 29th day of March, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Karen Nelms,

Personal Representative

Terry Gillis, LLC

Attorney for Petitioner

204 4th Street SW

Fort Payne, AL 35967

Publish: April 5, April 12 and April 19, 2018.