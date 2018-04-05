Mountain Valley News

Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-110
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Frankie Sue Spence,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary as Personal Representative of the WILL of Frankie Sue Spence, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 29th day of March, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Karen Nelms,
Personal Representative
Terry Gillis, LLC
Attorney for Petitioner
204 4th Street SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967
Publish: April 5, April 12 and April 19, 2018.