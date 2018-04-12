Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY

CASE NO: 2018-113

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Ewing Carmen Wells,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Administration having been granted to the undersigned on the 2 day of April, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said county.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

This the 2 day of April, 2018.

Regina Burt,

Administrator

Publish: April 12, April 19, and April 26, 2018.