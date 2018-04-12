Mountain Valley News

Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY
CASE NO: 2018-113
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Ewing Carmen Wells,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters of Administration having been granted to the undersigned on the 2 day of April, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said county.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
This the 2 day of April, 2018.
Regina Burt,
Administrator
Publish: April 12, April 19, and April 26, 2018.