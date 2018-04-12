Mountain Valley News

Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-121
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Jim Gower,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary as Co-Personal Representatives of the WILL of Jim Gower, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 6 day of April, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Michael Gower
and
Vickie Childers,
Co-Personal Representatives
Terry Gillis, LLC
Attorney for Petitioners
204 4th Street SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967
Publish: April 12, April 19 and April 26, 2018.