Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-121

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Jim Gower,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary as Co-Personal Representatives of the WILL of Jim Gower, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 6 day of April, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Michael Gower

and

Vickie Childers,

Co-Personal Representatives

Terry Gillis, LLC

Attorney for Petitioners

204 4th Street SW

Fort Payne, AL 35967

Publish: April 12, April 19 and April 26, 2018.