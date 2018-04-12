IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-220

IN RE: The Estate of

Thomas Ray Banks,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Administration of said deceased, having been granted to Raychel Leann Lemke, Personal Representative on the 6 day of April, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Raychel Leann Lemke,

Personal Representative

Publish: April 12, April 19 and April 26, 2018.

Mountain Valley News