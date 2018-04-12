Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-220
IN RE: The Estate of
Thomas Ray Banks,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters of Administration of said deceased, having been granted to Raychel Leann Lemke, Personal Representative on the 6 day of April, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Raychel Leann Lemke,
Personal Representative
Publish: April 12, April 19 and April 26, 2018.
Mountain Valley News