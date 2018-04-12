Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB
CASE NO: 2017-141
In the Matter of
George Ronald Walker,
an incapacitated person
Order Setting Date
Of Hearing
The Petition filed by the Conservator to Sell Real Property is hereby set for a hearing on the 9th day of May, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. in Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.
The Conservator shall cause a copy of the Petition and this Order to be served as required by law and a notice shall be published in the Mountain Valley News for three consecutive weeks prior to the hearing.
Done this the 5th day of April, 2018.
Ronnie Osborn,
Judge of Probate
Publish: April 12, April 19 and April 26, 2018.