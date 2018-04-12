Mountain Valley News

News from all around Northeast Alabama!

    • Classifieds

    Probate

    Mountain Valley News Leave a Comment on Probate

    IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB

    CASE NO: 2017-141

    In the Matter of
    George Ronald Walker,
    an incapacitated person

    Order Setting Date
    Of Hearing

    The Petition filed by the Conservator to Sell Real Property is hereby set for a hearing on the 9th day of May, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. in Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.
    The Conservator shall cause a copy of the Petition and this Order to be served as required by law and a notice shall be published in the Mountain Valley News for three consecutive weeks prior to the hearing.
    Done this the 5th day of April, 2018.

    Ronnie Osborn,
    Judge of Probate

    Publish: April 12, April 19 and April 26, 2018.

    LEAVE A RESPONSE

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

    Mountain Valley News
    View all posts

    You Might Also Like