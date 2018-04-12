IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB

CASE NO: 2017-141

In the Matter of

George Ronald Walker,

an incapacitated person

Order Setting Date

Of Hearing

The Petition filed by the Conservator to Sell Real Property is hereby set for a hearing on the 9th day of May, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. in Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.

The Conservator shall cause a copy of the Petition and this Order to be served as required by law and a notice shall be published in the Mountain Valley News for three consecutive weeks prior to the hearing.

Done this the 5th day of April, 2018.

Ronnie Osborn,

Judge of Probate

Publish: April 12, April 19 and April 26, 2018.