Mountain Valley News

    Probate

    IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2018-108

    In The Matter of
    The Estate of
    Redola Sue McKinney,
    deceased

    Notice To File Claims

    Letters Testamentary havng been granted to Ginger Raughton and Anita Prestwood, Co-Personal Representatives, on the 6 day of April, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to presnet the same within six (6) months after the grant of letters, or within five (5) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, whichever is later to occur, or the same will be barred.

    /s/ Ginger Raughton

    /s/ Anita Prestwood

    Co-Personal
    Representatives
    of the Estate of
    Redola Sue McKinney, deceased.

    Publish: April 12,
    April 19 and April 26, 2018.

