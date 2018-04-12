IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-108

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Redola Sue McKinney,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary havng been granted to Ginger Raughton and Anita Prestwood, Co-Personal Representatives, on the 6 day of April, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to presnet the same within six (6) months after the grant of letters, or within five (5) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, whichever is later to occur, or the same will be barred.

/s/ Ginger Raughton

/s/ Anita Prestwood

Co-Personal

Representatives

of the Estate of

Redola Sue McKinney, deceased.

Publish: April 12,

April 19 and April 26, 2018.

Mountain Valley News