Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-108
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Redola Sue McKinney,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary havng been granted to Ginger Raughton and Anita Prestwood, Co-Personal Representatives, on the 6 day of April, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to presnet the same within six (6) months after the grant of letters, or within five (5) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, whichever is later to occur, or the same will be barred.
/s/ Ginger Raughton
/s/ Anita Prestwood
Co-Personal
Representatives
of the Estate of
Redola Sue McKinney, deceased.
Publish: April 12,
April 19 and April 26, 2018.
Mountain Valley News