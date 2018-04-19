Mountain Valley News

News from all around Northeast Alabama!

    • Classifieds

    Probate

    Mountain Valley News Leave a Comment on Probate

    IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2018-83

    In The Matter of
    The Estate of
    Bobby Michael Ridgeway,
    deceased

    Letters of Administration on the Estate of Bobby Michael Ridgeway, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 10 day of April, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

    Melinda Ridgeway,
    Administratrix

    Publish: April 19, 2018; April 26, 2018 and May 3, 2018.

    Mountain Valley News

    LEAVE A RESPONSE

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

    Mountain Valley News
    View all posts

    You Might Also Like