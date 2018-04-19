IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-83

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Bobby Michael Ridgeway,

deceased

Letters of Administration on the Estate of Bobby Michael Ridgeway, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 10 day of April, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Melinda Ridgeway,

Administratrix

Publish: April 19, 2018; April 26, 2018 and May 3, 2018.

Mountain Valley News