Mountain Valley News

    Probate

    IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2018-125

    IN RE: The Matter of
    The Estate of
    Beatrice S. Malone,
    deceased

    Notice To File Claims

    Letters Testamentary of the Estate of Beatrice S. Malone, deceased, having been granted to Kay Malone Stringer and Ann Malone Henderson, Co-Executrices on the 12 day of April, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

    Ronnie Osborn,
    Probate Judge
    of DeKalb County,
    Alabama

    Publish:
    April 19, 2018;
    April 26, 2018 and May 3, 2018.

