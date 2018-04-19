IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-125

IN RE: The Matter of

The Estate of

Beatrice S. Malone,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary of the Estate of Beatrice S. Malone, deceased, having been granted to Kay Malone Stringer and Ann Malone Henderson, Co-Executrices on the 12 day of April, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Ronnie Osborn,

Probate Judge

of DeKalb County,

Alabama

Publish:

April 19, 2018;

April 26, 2018 and May 3, 2018.

Mountain Valley News