Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-134

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Brian Gregory Hatch,

deceased

Notice Of Appointment To Be Published

Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration on the Estate of Brian Gregory Hatch, deceased, have been granted to Elaine Marie Hatch, on the 18 day of April, 2018, by the Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama, and that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Attorney for the Estate

Patrick L. Tate

310 Alabama Ave., SW

Fort Payne, AL 35967

Publish: April 26, May 3 and May 10, 2018.