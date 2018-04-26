Mountain Valley News

Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-134
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Brian Gregory Hatch,
deceased
Notice Of Appointment To Be Published
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration on the Estate of Brian Gregory Hatch, deceased, have been granted to Elaine Marie Hatch, on the 18 day of April, 2018, by the Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama, and that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Attorney for the Estate
Patrick L. Tate
310 Alabama Ave., SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967
Publish: April 26, May 3 and May 10, 2018.