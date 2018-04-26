Mountain Valley News

News from all around Northeast Alabama!

    • Classifieds

    Probate

    Mountain Valley News Leave a Comment on Probate

    IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2018-134

    In The Matter of
    The Estate of
    Brian Gregory Hatch,
    deceased

    Notice Of Appointment To Be Published

    Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration on the Estate of Brian Gregory Hatch, deceased, have been granted to Elaine Marie Hatch, on the 18 day of April, 2018, by the Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama, and that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
    Attorney for the Estate
    Patrick L. Tate
    310 Alabama Ave., SW
    Fort Payne, AL 35967

    Publish: April 26, May 3 and May 10, 2018.

    LEAVE A RESPONSE

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

    Mountain Valley News
    View all posts

    You Might Also Like