IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-132

IN RE: The Estate of

Jimmie Allen Chambers,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Ann V. Chambers, Personal Representative on the 18 day of April, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Ann V. Chambers

Personal Representative

Publish: April 26, May 3 and May 10, 2018.

Mountain Valley News