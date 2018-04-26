Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-135

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Bascomb Hulgan,

deceased

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BASCOMB HULGAN, DECEASED.

Letters of Administration on the Estate of Bascomb Hulgan, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 24 day of April, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate, are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Martha Hulgan,

Administratrix

Publish: April 26, May 3 and May 10, 2018.