Mountain Valley News

Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-135
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Bascomb Hulgan,
deceased
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BASCOMB HULGAN, DECEASED.
Letters of Administration on the Estate of Bascomb Hulgan, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 24 day of April, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate, are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
/s/ Martha Hulgan,
Administratrix
Publish: April 26, May 3 and May 10, 2018.