Mountain Valley News

Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-138
IN RE: The Matter of
The Estate of
Carter A. Presley,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Carla Painter and Scotty M. Presley, Co-Administrators on the 26 day of April, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Ronnie Osborn,
Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama
Publish: May 3, 10 and 17, 2018.