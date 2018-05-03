IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2014-67

The Estate of

Douglas John Gray,

an incapacitated person.

Notice Of Guardianship

Proceeding

Notice To: Robert Michael DuBose, any other next of kin and other interested parties.

Please take notice that a Petition to Allow Resignation of Guardian, Apointment of New Guardian and Dissolution of Conservatorship in the above-styled matter has been filed in said court by Jenny Charlene DuBose and Melvin W. Dawson, Petitioners, and that the 29 day of May, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. has been set for hearing on the same in Suite 100 of the DeKalb County Courthouse in Fort Payne, Alabama. Please be advised that if you intend to contest Melvin W. Dawson being appointed replacement Guardian of Douglas John Gray, you must file a written response with the Probate Court, a copy of you response with counsel for Petitioners, and appear at the above hearing.

/s/ Wm. Eric Colley (COL081) Attorney

for Petitioners

P.O. Box 681045

Fort Payne, AL 35968

TEL:(256)845-8101

FAX:(256)845-8103

Publish: May 3, 10 and 17, 2018.

Mountain Valley News