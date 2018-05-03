Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-109
IN RE: The Matter of
The Estate of
Wanda Sue Necev,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Karen Boe and Debra Powell, Co-Administrators on the 26 day of April, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Dated this 26 day of April, 2018.
Ronnie Osborn,
Probate Judge of
DeKalb County,
Alabama
Publish: May 3, 10 and 17, 2018.
Mountain Valley News