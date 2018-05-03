IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-109

IN RE: The Matter of

The Estate of

Wanda Sue Necev,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Karen Boe and Debra Powell, Co-Administrators on the 26 day of April, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Dated this 26 day of April, 2018.

Ronnie Osborn,

Probate Judge of

DeKalb County,

Alabama

Publish: May 3, 10 and 17, 2018.

Mountain Valley News