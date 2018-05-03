Mountain Valley News

News from all around Northeast Alabama!

    • Classifieds

    Probate

    Mountain Valley News Leave a Comment on Probate

    IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2018-109

    IN RE: The Matter of
    The Estate of
    Wanda Sue Necev,
    deceased

    Notice To File Claims
    Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Karen Boe and Debra Powell, Co-Administrators on the 26 day of April, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
    Dated this 26 day of April, 2018.

    Ronnie Osborn,
    Probate Judge of
    DeKalb County,
    Alabama

    Publish: May 3, 10 and 17, 2018.

    Mountain Valley News

    LEAVE A RESPONSE

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

    Mountain Valley News
    View all posts

    You Might Also Like