Mountain Valley News

Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-140
In The Matter of
The Estate of
C.J. Lea,
deceased
Notice
Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Jessie Ruby Lea, as Personal Representative of the Estate of C.J. Lea, deceased, on the 26 day of April, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Jessie Ruby Lea,
Personal Representative of the Estate of C.J. Lea,
deceased
Publish: May 3, 10 and 17, 2018.