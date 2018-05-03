Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-140

In The Matter of

The Estate of

C.J. Lea,

deceased

Notice

Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Jessie Ruby Lea, as Personal Representative of the Estate of C.J. Lea, deceased, on the 26 day of April, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Jessie Ruby Lea,

Personal Representative of the Estate of C.J. Lea,

deceased

Publish: May 3, 10 and 17, 2018.