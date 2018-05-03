Mountain Valley News

    IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2018-140

    In The Matter of
    The Estate of
    C.J. Lea,
    deceased

    Notice
    Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Jessie Ruby Lea, as Personal Representative of the Estate of C.J. Lea, deceased, on the 26 day of April, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

    Jessie Ruby Lea,
    Personal Representative of the Estate of C.J. Lea,
    deceased

    Publish: May 3, 10 and 17, 2018.

