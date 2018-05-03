Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-144

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Eunice Gilbreath,

deceased

Personal Representative’s

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Eunice Gilbreath, deceased having been granted to Sadie Walker on the 26 day of April, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Norma M. Wells (CAH080), Attorney for Sadie Walker, the Personal Representative of the Estate of Eunice Gilbreath.

1640 Blount Avenue

Guntersville, AL 35976

(256)486-3407.

Publish: May 3, 10 and 17, 2018.