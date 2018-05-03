Mountain Valley News

    IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2018-144

    In The Matter of
    The Estate of
    Eunice Gilbreath,
    deceased

    Personal Representative’s
    Notice To File Claims

    Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Eunice Gilbreath, deceased having been granted to Sadie Walker on the 26 day of April, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

    Norma M. Wells (CAH080), Attorney for Sadie Walker, the Personal Representative of the Estate of Eunice Gilbreath.
    1640 Blount Avenue
    Guntersville, AL 35976
    (256)486-3407.

    Publish: May 3, 10 and 17, 2018.

