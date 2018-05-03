Mountain Valley News

News from all around Northeast Alabama!

    • Classifieds

    Probate

    Mountain Valley News Leave a Comment on Probate

    IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2014-66

    The Estate of
    Angela Ruth Gray,
    an incapacitated person.

    Notice Of Guardianship
    Proceeding

    Notice To: Robert Michael DuBose, any other next of kin and other interested parties.

    Please take notice that a Petition to Allow Resignation of Guardian, Appointment of New Guardian and Dissolution of Conservatorship in the above-style matter has been filed in said Court by Jenny Charlene DuBose and Melvin W. Dawson, Petitioners, and that the 29 day of May, 2018 at 11:00 o’clock a.m. has been set for hearing on the same in Suite 100 of the DeKalb County Courthouse in Fort Payne, Alabama. Please be advised that if you intend to contest Melvin W. Dawson being appointed replacement Guardian of Angela Ruth Gray, you must file a written response with this Probate Court, a copy of your response with counsel for Petitioners, and appear
    at the above hearing.

    /s/ Wm. Eric Colley (COL081) Attorney
    for Petitioners
    P.O. Box 681045
    Fort Payne, AL 35968
    TEL:(256)845-8101
    FAX:(256)845-8103

    Publish: May 3, 10 and 17, 2018.

    LEAVE A RESPONSE

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

    Mountain Valley News
    View all posts

    You Might Also Like